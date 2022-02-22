Man run over by car after allegedly bludgeoning mother to death

Kgomotso Phooko

A 26-year-old man was run over by a car while fleeing from the scene where he allegedly murdered his mother with a hammer in the early hours of Monday morning.

At around 2am, the 72-year-old Nozipho Tshem was sleeping in the living room of her deceased daughter’s house in Mondile street in KwaNobuuhle, Eastern Cape, when her son, Siya Tshem, entered the room.

“It is alleged that a commotion broke out between the two of them, where Mrs Tshem was repeatedly assaulted on her head with a hammer,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

ALSO READ: Manhunt leads to arrest of wife and accomplice in police murder

By the time police arrived at the home, the son had fled the scene and his mother had succumbed to her injuries. A murder case has been opened.

Naidu said while the police were still at the scene, they received a report of a culpable homicide in Mantanzima street, KwaNobuhle. “The driver of a VW polo reported at the police station and informed them that he had knocked

a person over.”

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the road. He had died before medics arrived. The deceased man was later identified as Siya.

The mother and her son lived in Cape Town and were in the Eastern Cape to attend the funeral of Nozipho’s daughter.

“The motive for the brutal attack and murder is not yet known,” said Naidu.

NOW READ: Refrigerated body parts murder suspect undergoing mental evaluation