Domestic worker leaves ‘sorry’ note after allegedly stealing R120K from employer

Kgomotso Phooko

A domestic worker is on the run after leaving a note saying “she was sorry” for allegedly stealing R120,000 from the family that had employed her.

According to the SABC news, a family in Modimolle, Limpopo have opened a case of theft against their domestic worker, who allegedly fled the scene on Sunday after stealing R120,000 from the family’s safe.

The family representative, Mathiba Phasha, said they have been trying to reach her on her cellphone with no luck.

“It was a surprise for us that she actually stole from us. We couldn’t locate her unfortunately, by then she was already gone.”

The family have since opened a case at the Modimolle police station in hopes that the police will rapidly assist them by catching and bringing her to justice.

The domestic worker, who allegedly left a note saying she was sorry, was hired by the family in may last year through an agent.

It is reported that the family had gone to church and left the domestic worker alone when the incident occurred.

“We can confirm that the police are investigating a case of theft, after a helper allegedly stole some items from the house she was working in and disappeared,” Said Limpopo Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo.

The suspect has not yet been apprehended and police are continuing investigations.