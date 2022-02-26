Tongaat Capitec burglary, one arrested

Citizen Reporter

One person has been arrested following a burglary at Capitec Bank on Gopalall Hurbans Road in Tongaat on Friday night.

The Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) Tongaat Operations Center received a tip-off at approximately 21:33 that suspects had smashed a large window and entered the bank.

“Reaction Officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival noticed one of the perpetrators in the banking hall. Officers entered the bank and apprehended him,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

A second suspect was believed to be hiding in the ceiling.

The Saps K9 Unit arrived shortly thereafter and conducted a search however the suspect could not be located.

The suspect was handed over to the Tongaat Saps for further investigation.

He is expected to make a court appearance on Monday.

Capitec Tongaat burglary suspect arrested.

Capitec Bank in Tongaat burgled.

Picture – Rusa

Picture – Rusa

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

