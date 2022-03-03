Woman’s dismembered body found in Eastern Cape toilet

Lethabo Malatsi

The body of a woman who was cut in half was discovered in a toilet in Maclear, Eastern Cape, and a man in his mid-50s has been arrested in connection with murder of the 27-year-old victim.

The victim, Bongeka Madini was found in a toilet in TV Park, after she was allegedly raped before being murdered.

According to reports, the 55-year-old man used a saw to dismember Madini’s body.

It was reported that she had been out with a friend at a tavern on Friday, 25 February, and the 55-year-old suspect was seen drinking with them. However, at around 10pm Bongeka’s friend claimed she suspects Madini had left with the suspect, as this was the last time she saw either of them.

After two days of not hearing from her friend, the panic-driven friend decided to report the 27-year-old woman as a missing person on Monday, 28 February.

According to the Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelefse, the man was arrested at TV Park at about 4pm on Monday.

“The investigation continues and the man will appear before the Maclear Magistrate’s court on Thursday, 03 March on counts of rape and murder”, Captain Ursula said.

Bodies dumped

In an unrelated incident in Mpumalanga, a dismembered body of a 25-year-old woman was discovered near Zamani Primary School in Tweefontein.

According to police, members of the public discovered the gruesome scene on Saturday and alerted police.

It was reported that, “police rushed to the scene and upon arrival, they discovered a lifeless and half-naked body of a 25-year-old woman lying on the ground with some body parts missing.”

Additional information by News24 Wire

