Two arrested for horrific murder of missing KZN boy

Citizen Reporter

The gratuitous murder of a young boy who went missing over the weekend has shocked the community of Amahlongwa in KwaZulu-Natal.

Five-year-old Bandile Mbele, went missing on Sunday night while playing with friends, Mid South Coast Rising Sun reports.

Bandile Mbele’s murder

Horrific injuries

His disappearance was reported to Umkomaas police while a search party made up of family and community members ensued.

The search lasted two days before Bandile’s lifeless body was found by young boys hunting with their dogs on Monday afternoon. He was found lying in a nearby bush not far from the family home.

He had reportedly suffered head injuries, and his eyes were gouged out.

‘Gruesome state’

Family spokesperson Njabulo Mbele had the task of identifying Bandile’s body. He told the publication he was shocked at the gruesome state of his nephew.

He said Bandile was an outgoing and well-liked child in the community.

One police officer told Mid South Coast Rising Sun in all his years of service, he had never come across such a horrific crime scene.

Two suspects charged for murder

Police confirmed two suspects had been arrested for Bandile’s murder so far, and that a case of murder had been opened. Investigations are ongoing.

The family have been receiving assistance from the Department of Social Development.

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Mid South Coast Rising Sun. Read the original article here.