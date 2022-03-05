Lifeless body of KZN man left on the road drenched in blood

Lethabo Malatsi

The lifeless body of a man was found on a side of the road in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) drenched in blood and his body is reported to have had multiple stab wounds.

According to reports, the victim had visited his family in Meadowlands Road in Parkgate before the horrific attack on 4 March 2022.

The Provincial Ambulance service medics declared the 44-year-old man dead on the scene.

“The victim was discovered on the road. His clothes were soaked in blood”, the Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said, upon their arrival at the scene.

Rusa added that the deceased sustained multiple stab wounds and he succumbed to the injuries. The motive of the murder is still not known.

Pinetown

This incident follows another stabbing incident in KZN in which a 15-year-old boy outside his school in Pinetown on Friday afternoon.

The boy is reported to be in hospital fighting for his life. Paramedics found the boy in a critical condition with a stab wound in his abdomen.

ALSO READ: Missing teen found dead with multiple stab wounds

“It is alleged that on 4 March 2022 at approximately 14:45, a male aged 16 years old had an altercation with a 15-year-old boy in 5th Avenue, Ashley, Pinetown.

The 16-year-old allegedly stabbed the 15-year-old in the stomach after having a verbal altercation. The 15-year-old then fell to the ground. He was rushed to hospital but unfortunately died,” said Gwala.

The 16-year-old has been arrested and is in police custody. KZN police seized the knife used.

Limpopo

In January police in Limpopo, arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly stabbing a 34-year-old woman to death at Tshakhuma Diambele village.

Her son, also aged 15, who had come home from school, then found the 34-year-old, identified as Phathutshedzo Nemalumani.

The suspect, who is thought to be a friend of the son and who was still in the house, then started chasing the son out of the property.

Neighbours called the police and the suspect was arrested.

Additional information by Gareth Cotterel