Six arrested after violent clashes in Alexandra

Police have arrested at least six people for leading and taking part in the “Operation Dudula” campaign targeting illegal foreign nationals in Alexandra.

Several people were reportedly injured on Monday when clashes broke out between street vendors and members of the Alexandra Dudula Movement near the Pan Africa Mall in the township.

The Dudula Movement were allegedly trying to remove foreign shop owners and force them to close their businesses.

The group is a vigilante organisation that targets foreign nationals in Alexandra, accusing them of taking jobs from locals, with some of their actions being deemed not legal.

Johannesburg district police commissioner Major General Max Masha told The Citizen there has been a heavy police presence in Alexandra on Monday and Tuesday.

Masha said police believed that the arrests will bring stability and calmness in Alexandra.

“The violence is absolutely unacceptable. We are aware that people might have concerns, but taking the law into their own hands is wrong. If they have issues they need contact us and then we the law enforcement will do our job. But we don’t take kindly to people taking the law into their own hands.”

Meanwhile, Amnesty International South Africa said the lack of urgent action by the authorities against vigilante groups demanding that foreign shop owners close their doors in Alexandra has resulted in impunity and a continuation of the violation of human rights.

Amnesty International South Africa’s Executive Director Shenilla Mohamed said citizens cannot take the law into their own hands.

“It is astounding that these groups have been allowed to take the law into their own hands and that authorities have not stepped in to stop the harassment of migrants. This did not only start this week, but has been an ongoing problem.”

Mohamed said law and order must be restored in Alexandra.

“Police need to take action against these vigilante groups who are violating people’s rights to safety, security, dignity and life, and fuelling xenophobia, otherwise the message being sent is that it is acceptable for these illegal operations to continue.”

Amnesty International said it previously highlighted how past acts of violence, including the killing of foreign nationals during xenophobic violence have gone unpunished, leading to an entrenched culture of impunity.

