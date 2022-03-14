Polokwane professor shot and killed while jogging

Faizel Patel

Police are continuing their search for criminals involved in the shooting of a Polokwane professor who was shot and killed on Sunday.

Professor Saber Tayob Mohammed, a lecturer at the University of Limpopo was killed while jogging.

Tayob was murdered after a passenger in a VW Polo shot him several times at point blank before fleeing the scene.

While the circumstances surrounding the shooting remains unclear the acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Major General Jan Scheepers has urged the community with information about the murder to come forward and assist police in their investigations.

A Polokwane accountant has been shot dead while taking a walk, not far from his house. It appears to be a hit. Some ten shots were fired.— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile, in another murder case in the North West province, the Lehurutshe Magistrates’ Court has postponed the case against 44-year-old Judah Mosadi to 13 April 2022, for further investigations.

Mosadi has been charged with the murder of 34-year-old Gaitewe Kabasia.

Police reports reveal that on 24 February 2022, Mosadi travelled from Rustenburg where he works to Lehurutshe and accosted Kabasia where he lived with his family.

It alleged that an argument ensued between the two and Mosadi suggested they take a drive to avoid arguing in front of the kids.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Henry Mamothame said the duo then drove around Lehurutshe and an argument ensued again in the car.

“Witnesses to this crime allege that the deceased was screaming for help when the car passed, where they were standing. They further allege, when the car drove back the female occupant was not inside.”

“In his statement, Mosadi alleges that the deceased tried to jump off a moving vehicle and he grabbed her by her dress but she eventually jumped off. He also conceded to hitting the deceased but alleges that she was also hitting at him while they were driving.”

Mamothame said the state is awaiting the post-mortem results, to establish the real cause of death.

“It was established that Mosadi has a previous conviction relating to a driving offence.”

Mosadi will remain in police custody until his next court appearance.

ALSO READ: Body of woman found hacked into pieces and husband hanging in home