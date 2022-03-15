Rapist, murderer, two others escape from Rooigrond prison

Narissa Subramoney

Four prisoners have escaped from the Rooigrond Correctional Facility, near Mahikeng on Tuesday.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), working with the South African Police Services (SAPS), has launched a manhunt for the escapees.

They are considered dangerous and if spotted, information should be shared with the nearest police station.

“Investigations will be instituted and the circumstances relating to the escape will be revealed once processes have been concluded,” said DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

The inmates are:

Zacharia Francisco Nyalimate (Mozambican) convicted for house breaking and murder. He is serving 27 years.

Picture – DCS

Alfred Gwambe (Mozambican) convicted for house breaking, theft, position of a stolen vehicle. He is serving 65 years.

Picture – DCS

Siyabonga Sithole (South African) convicted for rape, theft and house breaking and serving a life sentence.

Picture – DCS.

Edward Madiba (South African) convicted for robbery, possession of firearm and serving 15 years.

Picture – DCS.

The Department is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the re-arrest of these four.

