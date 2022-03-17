Police hunt for ex-MK member who set fire to ANC Mpumalanga offices

Getrude Makhafola

Police in Mbombela, Mpumalanga are looking for a middle-aged man who doused ANC provincial offices with petrol before setting it on fire.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the individual arrived at the premises on Thursday, requesting help from staffers in the office.

“He arrived in the morning, and when the office staff told him they were unable to assist him, he reached inside a bag he was carrying and took out a bottle filled with petrol.

“He then poured it on the floor and lit a match, setting the building ablaze.”

No one was injured in the incident. A case of arson was opened by the police.

ALSO READ: Mpumalanga man arrested after attacking brother’s alleged killer

According to provincial ANC convenor Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, the man is known to staffers as he frequents the office.

“He is well known by employees and volunteers at the office. He is a former member of the MK and the SANDF.

Last week he came and demanded to see the leadership about domestic problems. His challenges at home have nothing to do with the ANC but he felt he should come and raise them with the organisation,” Ntshalintshali told news channel Newzroom Afrika.

He returned to the offices again on Thursday hoping to get help because he couldn’t access his home or see his children.

“We requested the police to search for him and arrest him. No one has a right to torch our offices because they have personal problems and demand to see leaders.

“We do not know if there was something beyond that as you would know, there is a process to verify former MK combatants,” said Ntshalintshali.

The ANC leaders, she said, could not meet with the man as they were busy campaigning for the by-elections held in the province on Wednesday.

Ntshalintshali said the incident won’t affect the plans for the provincial elective conference that was postponed several times before due party infighting. The conference will beheld held between 1 and 3 April.

NOW READ: ANC Mpumalanga conference postponed again