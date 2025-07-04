Missing and suspended HODs cripple Mpumalanga government

Senior Mpumalanga officials face allegations of fraud, mismanagement and unauthorised absences.

A view of the landscape on road R532 near Sabie in Mpumalanga. Picture: Grobler du Preez / iStock

The Mpumalanga provincial administration has been hit by a series of absences by heads of departments (HOD) – several of whom are on suspension while at least one HOD absconded for almost two months without trace.

The absence of HODs, who are responsible for running the day-to-day administration of each department, may cripple the province and render it unable to deliver services to communities.

Instead of abating, the situation is getting worse as two HODs are on suspension pending disciplinary processes, while one official is apparently afraid to come to work because of threats from union members.

Experts warn of governance collapse

Experts are concerned about the situation, saying if Mpumalanga is serious about fighting corruption and improving service delivery, it must deal with corrupt and unruly HODs.

Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said the Mpumalanga government is on autopilot because the HODs are accounting officers.

Call for lifestyle audits, accountability

Annerie Weber, a DA member in the Mpumalanga legislature, said yesterday for the fact three HODs are being investigated for corruption – while two are accused of staying away from work without permission – indicates that something needs to be done to prevent the province from collapsing.

“The HOD of agriculture has been at home for more than seven weeks without a proper doctor’s letter. But the salary doesn’t stop being paid for no work done,” said Weber.

ALSO READ: Mpumalanga silent on 21 000 missing HIV patients

She said the officials are responsible for the health of the province and to care for the people.

“Their mandate is to deliver services. Personal issues cannot and should not have an impact on the delivery of services to the most vulnerable people,” she said.

“The HOD of education Lucy Moyane is also on suspension. She is being investigated over procurement irregularities. The HOD of sport, arts and culture Godfrey Ntombela has also been suspended due to the alleged mismanagement of Covid funds.”

Weber said other affected departments are public works, human settlements, community safety and liaison.

She said during a recent sitting of the legislature, the DA introduced a debate calling on premier Mandla Ndlovu and his administration to urgently conduct lifestyle audits on all departmental and municipal officials.

Longstanding culture of ‘cronyism’ and ‘corruption’

Senior politician Themba Godi said the Mpumalanga government has a “longstanding reputation of having officials who are utterly corrupt”.

“For the longest of times we haven’t heard the premier of Mpumalanga condemning corruption or talking about ethical governance,” said Godi.

ALSO READ: 13 killed, scores injured in Mpumalanga and KZN accidents

“Cronyism has been embedded at all levels of government in this province; recent findings of the public protector on the employment of officials in the Bushbuckridge municipality are merely the tip of the iceberg.

“There has been no culture of good governance in Mpumalanga, going back to the times of Ndaweni Mahlangu. A fish rots from the head.

“The current premier is politically and intellectually weak, inspires no confidence and has no track record as a fighter against corruption.”

Godi said the conduct of officials reflect on their political bosses who appointed them.

He said Mpumalanga is a good example of how “the more things change the more they stay the same”.

Government admits to pending disciplinary processes

Mpumalanga provincial government spokesperson George Mthethwa said he could only comment about Moyane and Ntombela’s suspension.

“The HODs have been subjected to investigations. They will be going through disciplinary processes.”

NOW READ: Mpumalanga school principal suspended for alleged sexual assault