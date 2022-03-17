Thieves in Paarl steal bikes worth R1m from Mauritian cycling team

Citizen Reporter

The bicycles of the Mauritian national cycling team have been stolen from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl, where the team was staying.

The cycling team, which competed in the Cape Town Cycling Tour over the weekend, said all 12 of their bicycles were taken.

The bikes are worth an estimated R1 million.

The theft happened a day before the team was meant to fly to Egypt to take part in the African Continental Road Championships. The Mauritian cycling team was training in Paarl before competing at the championships.

URGENT !! 12 Bikes STOLEN pic.twitter.com/3l0vn4IQvQ— Kim Le Court (@KimLeCourt) March 17, 2022

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said the bicycles were stolen from a storage facility on the guest farm.

Mauritius-born cyclist Kim Le Court, who won the women’s race at the Cape Town Cycle Tour, took to Facebook to ask South Africans to share her post and pleaded for any information about the theft.

Anyone with information can contact Paarl SAPS on 021 807 4009 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

