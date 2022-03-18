Kidnapped Lenasia businessman reunited with his family

Citizen Reporter

A Lenasia businessman has been safely reunited with his family, three days after he was kidnapped.

Luqman Kazi, a 34-year-old businessman was kidnapped on his way to work on Tuesday, 15 March .

Saps then assembled a multidisciplinary team to rescue Kazi and arrest the kidnappers.

During the midnight takedown operation on Thursday, teams swooped in on four locations simultaneously.

Kidnapping mastermind arrested in Lenasia. Picture – Saps.

At the first address in Lawley, police found and retrieved the victim.

Members of the team also seized a 9mm unlicensed firearm and arrested three suspects.

At the other addresses in Lenasia, the team arrested three more suspects, which included a 43-year-old Mozambican national believed to be the mastermind behind a number of kidnapping cases in Gauteng.

Police also found and seized R6 million in cash which is believed to be ransom paid on other kidnapping cases.

They also confiscated an unlicensed AK47 rifle, ammunition, one hijacked motor vehicle, a VW Polo believed to be used in the kidnapping of the businessman, military-grade signal jammers and various vehicle registration number plates.

Police recover cash and weapons at the scene. Picture – Saps.

“All six are facing charges of kidnapping, extortion, money laundering, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of a hijacked motor vehicle,” said Saps in a statement.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole applauded the team’s persistent efforts.

“This success would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the dedication and persistent efforts of members from the Crime Intelligence National Kidnapping Task Team, the Special Task Force (STF), Organised Crime, Gauteng Flying Squad and Gauteng Province Saturation Unit, EMPD, Visible Policing and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

“We also appreciate the assistance by private security who continue to be our eyes and ears,” said Sitole.

In another unrelated kidnapping case, an intelligence-driven operation led to the rescue of four Bangladesh nationals in Betrams, Gauteng.

The four were kidnapped on Thursday last week in Musina, Limpopo. Two Ethiopian nationals have since been arrested.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

