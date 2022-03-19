Mpumalanga teen found in Pretoria after alleged kidnapping, rape 

Citizen Reporter

A 19-year-old Mpumalanga woman has been reunited with her family after she was allegedly kidnapped from her KwaMhlanga home.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told Pretoria Rekord the teenager had been kidnapped early on Tuesday morning.

She was found at a petrol station in Menlyn, Pretoria on Wednesday.

Altercation allegedly staged to kidnap teen

Mohlala said according to the police report, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, five women were travelling home from a function when they realised they were being followed.

The kidnapping victim called her mother to let her know she and her friends were being followed by a car, with the driver of the grey Toyota Legend 50 at some point reportedly flashing his lights at them.

The vehicle had no registration plates.

As the women were about to pull into the yard of the victim’s home, the driver, who was armed, allegedly accosted them, and accused them of stealing from his liquor outlet.

The victim’s mother saw the scene unfold, and even went back into her home to fetch a torch to help the man look for the alleged stolen items.

Upon her return, she saw the man drive away with her daughter. It later dawned on the witnesses that the allegations were just a plot to kidnap the teenager.

Despite some members of the public trying to chase the bakkie, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Resources were then assembled by a police investigative team to track the suspect.

The teenager was later dropped off at a fuel station in Menlyn early on Wednesday morning. She had reportedly been blindfolded and repeatedly raped by the suspect.

Police later received information about the whereabouts of the suspect, 31, which led them to Enkangala. He has since been arrested and detained.

A case of kidnapping with additional charges of rape and assault have been opened. Mohlala said investigations were continuing.

The efforts of KwaMhlanga officers were lauded by provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela.

“These are the type of members that we need to win the war against crime. We really appreciate the efforts that they have put in ensuring the safe return of the young lady.

“We are also glad that the suspect was arrested as well. We hope that the law will take its course,” said Manamela.

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Pretoria Rekord, by Reitumtse Mahope. Read the original article here.