Police launch manhunt for suspects involved in Mpumalanga CIT heist

Citizen Reporter

Police in Masoyi have launched a manhunt following a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist that took place on Saturday morning.

The incident took place near Masoyi outside White River in Mpumalanga, with a group of at least 20 suspects making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to the police report, guards working for a Fidelity security company were transporting cash along the R538 road towards Dayizenza when a grey BMW reportedly emerged and collided with their vehicle, forcing it to a halt.

A hail of bullets was then directed at the guards, while suspects ambushed the cash van.

There was an exchange of fire between the guards and the suspects, but the suspects were able to remove the guards from the van at gunpoint.

Some suspects reportedly made the guards lie on the ground while others used explosives to forcefully open the cash van. The suspects were able to take an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects fled the scene in a maroon Toyota Corolla and a silver/grey VW polo without registration number plates.

Masoyi police were then alerted about the incident. A case of armed robbery is being investigated.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has ordered for the swift arrest of the suspects.

“We believe that somebody has seen or heard something regarding the suspects and we plead with our communities to use our channels of communication to bring forth the details.

“Nonetheless, we are on the ground hunting for the suspects and we will make sure that they are soon brought to book,” said Manamela.

Police are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or send information through the MYSAPSAPP. All information will be treated as confidential and callers can remain anonymous.

ALSO READ: Dramatic CIT heist on N4 leaves two security guards wounded

Compiled by Kgomotso Phooko.