Investigations underway in alleged cop murder-suicide

Citizen Reporter

A case of murder has been opened after a police sergeant allegedly shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself in Norwood, Johannesburg.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello told Rosebank Killarney Gazette the woman was certified dead at the scene, while the 34-year-old sergeant died in hospital.

The incident took place on Saturday morning.

Sello said circumstances leading to the incident are not yet known, but that investigations were continuing.

A statement from CAP Security said there were children on the scene, who have since been handed to their father.

Failed murder-suicide at Tembisa Hospital

Last month, a police officer shot and killed his girlfriend at Tembisa Hospital before turning the gun on himself.

The police officer – who was on duty – entered the hospital in Ekurhuleni with a state vehicle and called his partner to the parking lot, where he shot her seven times before turning the gun on himself.

The girlfriend was certified dead on the scene by paramedic, but the officer did not die, and was airlifted to Milpark Hospital with a bullet wound on his cheek.

Compiled by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication Rosebank Killarney Gazette’s website, by Sarah Koning. Read the original article here.