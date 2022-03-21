Manhunt launched after women allegedly raped at church

Kgomotso Phooko

Mpumalanga police commissioner Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned an incident in which two women were allegedly raped at church.

Mhlala police have launched a manhunt for the three suspects following the incident, which took place on Friday night at a church in Thulamahashe near Bushbuckridge.

Police said two women aged 30 and 38 were in a room at the church when they heard a gunshot outside, followed by a knock at the door.

Three armed suspects then allgedly forcefully opened the door.

The allegedly held the women at gunpoint while trying to find the whereabouts of the pastor.

They demanded cash and allegedly raped the women.

The suspects also reportedly stole musical instruments believed to be valued at around R28 000. They then fled using the pastor’s silver/grey KIA Picanto.

Manamela urged the public to alert authorities if they become aware of someone in possession of the stolen items.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective captain Dexter Ndlovu on 072 624 5133, or contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. You can alternatively send information through MYSAPSAPP.

“It is quite disturbing to learn that suspects are now targeting places of worship. We therefore urge our communities to be vigilant and refuse to buy stolen goods.

“They should rather report these criminals immediately so that they are arrested,” said Manamela.

