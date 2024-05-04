R30k fuel bill: Criminals go on diesel spending spree

Hijackers used a cloned car to rack up a fuel bill worth thousands. Here's some tips on how to protect your card.

Alleged hijackers went on fuel field day recently, racking up a bill worth R30 000.

Police recovered a stolen bakkie in Standerton, Mpumalanga. It was hijacked last year around 480km, or 5-and-a-half hours away in Isiphingo, KwaZulu-Natal.

Two suspects found in the vehicle allegedly used a cloned card to purchase over 650 litres of diesel in 20-litre containers.

Driver makes a dash for it

“After a fraud case was opened, The vehicle was spotted and cornered with two occupants, whereby the driver managed to alight from the vehicle and fled with the car keys, leaving behind the passenger,” said police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

The passenger was arrested and appeared in the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on Friday. There, he was charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and fraud.

“The vehicle was confiscated for further investigation. Diesel estimated at about R30 000 was handed back to the owner,” police said.

Fuel attendant allegedly steals R400 000

Hijackers are not the only ones using card fraud.

In March a 32-year-old petrol attendant was arrested after allegedly using a card skimming device to fleece R400 000 from two banks.

Law enforcement was tipped off to suspicions of a skimming device among the petrol attendants at the garage.

“A team comprising of the Hawks and bank investigators conducted a search and seizure operation. During the search, the suspect, who was on duty, was found in possession of the skimming device. He was arrested and detained pending his first court appearance,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

How to protect your card from fraud

Consumer, business and credit data service Experian explained that criminals often install a small skimming device on the card machines you use when putting in fuel.

“These devices can read and download card information so criminals can create copies of your debit or credit card”.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant and consider paying with cash or a digital wallet like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

It is also suggested that you take a look at the card machine when it is handed to you, to see if there is any sign of tampering, and covering the keypad when you put in your pin.

“You won’t know that your card has been skimmed until you see unusual transactions. Which is why it’s important to regularly monitor your account and review card statements,” the Experian added.