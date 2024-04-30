Tshwane metro cop betrays trust of woman in need, allegedly rapes her

When a woman tried to visit her boyfriend but could not find him, she trusted in a metro police officer to help her.

A Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he is charged with rape.

The 39-year-old officer was granted R1 000 bail and will appear again on 9 May, as the case was postponed for further investigations.

Trust betrayed

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping explained the 30-year-old complainant had travelled from Mpumalanga to meet her boyfriend in Pretoria on Saturday.

“She tried to call him but his phone was off and she decided to get directions to the nearest police station,” Shuping said.

“She was directed to the offices of the Tshwane Metro Police Department and she met the accused and another police officer on her way.

“The accused allegedly told her that she will not get help at the offices but he is willing to offer her accommodation at his place for the night and they will then look for help the following [day] and she agreed.”

It is alleged that was when the accused raped the complainant.

“She managed to get out of the house and went to security officer who assisted her by calling the police. The incident was reported to IPID and the suspect was arrested.”

Police trainee allegedly raped by instructor

Last week, Ipid arrested a police instructor for allegedly raping a female police trainee.

Shuping said that on 31 March, a police instructor at a Phillipi Police Training Academy in the Western Cape called a trainee to his office.

In the past, she had excuses for each time he requested her company, but on this occasion, she went.

“It is alleged that the instructor locked the door once the complainant was inside, and raped her,” Shuping said.

Cop couple rapes daughter

The Tshwane incident also comes three weeks after two police officers, who are husband and wife, received lengthy jail terms for rape, sexual assault, and failure to report rape relating to their own daughter.

Shuping said the unit welcomed the sentencing after it had investigated the matter dating back to incidents between 2018 and 2021.