Father and son wounded by criminals wearing police uniforms

Faizel Patel

Police are investigating two cases of attempted murder and house robbery after a 71-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were shot and wounded in a robbery by a group of criminals allegedly wearing police uniforms at their home in Kirkwood in the Sarah Baartman district.

According to a preliminary report, it is alleged that the family was asleep at their home in Madikeni Township, in Dunbrody, on Saturday when the owner heard a knock at the door.

Police said after opening the door, the owner was told from one of the people outside that they were police officials.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the owner was confronted by four males and a female who pointed a gun at him.

“The man was handcuffed and it is unknown at this stage what was taken from the house. The owner sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Detectives are still probing the circumstances relating to 11-year-old’s shooting. He also sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Both injured victims were taken to hospital for medical attention,” said Naidu.

The suspects fled in a white VW Polo which was later found at a house in Kwadwesi by members of the K9 Unit. The car has since been confiscated for further investigation.

Suspects arrested for doctor’s murder

Meanwhile, police have arrested three suspects linked to the alleged murder of a doctor in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Police said a group of armed men driving a minibus Toyota Quantum accosted the 59-year-old doctor at his surgery on Friday afternoon.

The criminals proceeded to the doctor’s consultation room and allegedly started firing at the victim.

It is unclear if the shooting was a hit.

The doctor was rushed to hospital but he was declared dead upon arrival.

Police suspect the three suspects may be linked with a business robbery at the 59-year-old doctor’s surgery on 16 March.

ALSO READ: Body retrieved from Underberg dam after woman was trapped in submerged car