Woman to appear in court for alleged murder of boyfriend’s child

Kgomotso Phooko

A 25-year-old woman from Bethelsdorp has been apprehended for the alleged murder of a 9-year-old girl.

It is reported that the woman is the girlfriend of the victim’s father.

According to colonel Priscilla Naido it is alleged that on Monday, the suspect fetched the child from her father’s house at Extension 28 in Bethelsdorp, Eastern Cape, to take her for a haircut.

It is reported that during the day, the suspect hitchhiked with the child to Maitlands beach in Port Elizabeth.

“It is further alleged that the child swam at the beach at some time in the afternoon, she was strangled and left on the beach.” said Naidoo

Around 2pm, the suspect went to the satellite police station in Sea View to report the incident. Upon investigation, the body of the child was discovered at Maintlands beach.

The motive for the murder is not yet known, the suspect is expected to appear at the Qqeberha Magistrate Court on 31 March 2022.

NHCPA condemns murder of Soweto doctor

The National Healthcare Professionals Association (NHCPA) has condemned the murder of Dr George Koboka.

In a statement, the NHCPA said they notice with dismay the continued wanton and callous murder of their colleagues by marauding gangs of criminals who may have been hired to kill them on duty and in the presence of patients.

Koboka, who practised in Diepkloof, Soweto, was killed on Friday by four gunmen who went straight to his office and opened fire.

Koboka was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police (Saps) said three suspects linked to Koboka’s murder have been arrested.

Watch: CCTV footage of the incident

CCTV footage has emerged of the shooting of Dr Koboka.

The footage shows a group of men, one wearing a blue hat, another a yellow shirt and the third in blue pants, entering Dr Koboka’s surgery, walking past the waiting patients to his office, and then shooting him while panicked patients run out of the premises.

