Lenasia CPF member, daughter, son-in-law, to appear in court for kidnapping

A senior Lenasia Community Policing Forum (CPF) member is expected to appear in the Lenasia Magistrates court on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old man was arrested on Monday night, together with his 23-year-old daughter and 31-year-old son-in-law.

The trio are also allegedly linked to kidnapping kingpin Faizal Charloos, the Mozambican businessman who was arrested by police on Friday along with five other suspects, including his wife, Sadiya.

During the police raids on houses in Lenasia, Lawley, Brackenhurst, and Benoni, which are allegedly linked to Charloos and three of his alleged accomplices, police rescued kidnapped Gauteng businessman, 34-year-old Luqman Kazi.

Charloos and his co-accused appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday, where the case was postponed to the 5th of April for a formal bail application.

A total of nine suspects have now been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and ransom cases.

During the arrest of the CPF member on Monday, police seized a large sum of cash, believed to be ransom money at his house.

Officers also confiscated illegal ammunition, while his son-in-law was also found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda told The Citizen, the trio were handcuffed by a multi-disciplinary team comprising of the Anti-Kidnapping task team, Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Provincial Organised Crime Unit, and other private and law enforcement authorities, in connection with the spate of kidnapping cases in Lenasia.

“They are facing charges of kidnapping, possession of ransom money, illegal possession of ammunition and negligent handling of a firearm.”

According to reports from community members, the arrested CPF member is allegedly instrumental in the radio communication setup between patrollers in the area and is also Charloos’ neighbour in Lenasia Ext 11.

Charloos’ wife Saadia was also reported to have been frequently seen in the area patrolling with CPF members.

