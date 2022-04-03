Limpopo man stabbed to death and set alight outside liquor store

Citizen Reporter

Limpopo police are on the manhunt for suspects after the brutal murder of a 35-year-old man, whose body was later set alight on Saturday.

Authorities say the incident occurred at Marapong township in Lephalale in the late afternoon and Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Major General Jan Scheepers ordered a 72-hour activation plan to hunt down the suspects

“It is alleged that the victim was stabbed, stoned by the suspects next to the local liquor outlet who then set his body alight before they fled the scene. Police were notified and a case of murder was opened,” Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Police hunt suspects after father hacked to death and set alight

The victim has been identified as Jaffta Moatshe from Kauletse Village in GaSeleka, the motive of his murder is not yet known.

The police have called on the public to come forward if they have any information, and are requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Johannes Hlungwane on 082 565 7968 or the crime stop number 0860010111.

Mojapelo said they have called on a person known as Elias “Malankane” Matsieng to avail himself at the nearest police station as they believe he could assist with the police investigation.

In a separate matter in the Limpopo province, the alleged mastermind in the murder of a prominent Polokwane businesswoman and her elderly mother in 2020 was released on bail last Friday.

RELATED: Alleged mastermind behind murder of Ocean Basket owner and her mother released on R1k bail

Lizette and Hettie Deacon were attacked in their townhouse in Welgelegen, after blood was found in one of the rooms in the home.

The bodies of the women were found stabbed and bound along the R37 highway inside Lizette’s abandoned vehicle on 10 September 2020.

Lizette owned Ocean Basket restaurants in Savannah Mall and the Mall of the North. Family of the Deacons told Polokwane Review on Thursday that the news of Sophie Mmako’s release has upset them greatly.

Lizette’s sister-in-law Christa told the publication the last time they received an update from police was about one month after the death of the women in 2020.

“A family friend called me yesterday, to tell me that the accused was out on bail. That is how we usually receive information, from the public or from journalists who call for comment.

“I know nothing will ever bring them back, but some justice would go a long way.”