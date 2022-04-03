Two car guards shot and killed on their way to work

Citizen Reporter

Police in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape are investigating a double murder case, after two car guards were shot and killed on their way to work.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Gelvandale detectives are searching for suspects involved in the double murder of the two men. The incident happened early on Saturday morning.

It is alleged that at about 05:10, police attended to a complaint of a shooting at Stoffel Street between Voisen and Deverell Streets.

On arrival, the bodies of the two men were lying in the street.

“Both were shot in the head and they were identified as Wilfred Botha (31) and Ricardo Kekana (32) of Voisen Street.

“Preliminary investigations reveals that the men were working as car guards and were on their way to work,” Naidu said in a statement on Sunday.

The suspects and the motive for the shooting was unknown at this stage.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

