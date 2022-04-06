Over 9,000 suspects arrested in KZN for murder, rape and other crimes in March

Citizen Reporter

More than 9 000 suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal last month for various crimes, including murder, rape, assault and drug-related crimes.

The suspects were nabbed on numerous multi-disciplinary operations by police aimed at reducing the high levels of crime in the province, particularly contact crimes. These operations were conducted in all 11 districts in KZN.

9169 suspects arrested

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, a total of 9169 suspects were arrested for various crimes.

“Police managed to arrest 198 suspects for murder, 157 for attempted murder, 291 for robberies, 259 for rape, 2033 for assault, 289 for burglary and 1568 suspects were arrested for drug-related crimes,” Gwala said in a statement on Wednesday.

Drug possession

She said large quantities of drugs such as possession of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, crystal meth and dagga were also seized by police.

“Counterfeit goods, including cigarettes were also seized during police operations.

“Stolen property including 205 vehicles that were stolen or robbed from their lawful owners, were recovered by police. Another 43 vehicles were seized after they were used in the commission of crimes.”

Police also seized 282 firearms during these operations.

“Among the firearm seized were 16 homemade firearms, 237 revolvers, 15 rifles, 9 shotguns, five semi-automatic firearms. A total of 2897 rounds of ammunition were also seized during operations. Livestock such as cattle, donkeys, goats and sheep were recovered by police.”

KZN Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, commended police officers across the province for their commitment in rooting out criminality.

“These results are an indication that criminality will not be tolerated and ordinary citizens are working with police to clean up their neighbourhoods,” Mkhwanazi said.