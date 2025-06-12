Man arrested for slitting mother’s throat, murdering grandmother

The husband of the 60-year-old woman discovered both victims lying in a pool of blood.

A man has been arrested for the murder of his 83-year-old grandmother and attempted murder of his 60-year-old mother in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The mother, who sustained critical injuries, identified her son as the attacker. He fled the scene on Monday following the brutal assault.

Bloodbath scene

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) arrived on the scene on Monday, after being called by neighbours.

The husband of the 60-year-old woman discovered both victims lying in a pool of blood.

The grandmother sustained multiple stab wounds to her face and body, and she was pronounced dead upon examination. The 60-year-old sustained stab wounds to her cheeks, neck, and hand, she was also left with a slit throat. Paramedics were able to stabilise her on the scene.

ALSO READ: KZN pensioner killed and daughter left with a slit throat in attack

Arrest of son

Detectives from the South African Police Service (Saps) in Phoenix requested statements on Wednesday morning from members of Rusa. This was after the critically injured mother confirmed that her son was the one responsible for her injuries.

“Crucial information and images are being withheld pending the investigation,” said Rusa.

Rusa confirmed that the arrest was carried out by Saps, and that their reaction officers were not involved in apprehending the suspect.