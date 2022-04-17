12 men arrested after shootout with police in Benoni

Citizen Reporter

Twelve armed men were arrested on Saturday afternoon after being involved in a shootout with police in Benoni, Ekurhuleni.

The shootout started after police foiled an armed robbery at a transport business.

“Members from Highway Patrol, Johannesburg Flying Squad and the K9 Unit proceeded to the scene where they were met with gunshots from about 12 armed men. Police responded and shootout ensued,” said police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

Five unlicensed firearms were also recovered.

The 12 men were arrested after police foiled an armed robbery on Saturday. Photo: Supplied/Saps

“Preliminary investigation suggests that about 14 armed men arrived in a sedan and three trucks where they held the security guards at gunpoint,” said Masondo.

The suspects were loading trailers with copper when police and private security guards arrived.

Armed robbery in Sebokeng

The shootout occurred two days after another gang of armed robbers was arrested in Sebokeng.

“The police crime intelligence team received information about a business robbery that was to be committed at a bottle store in Sebokeng Zone 14 on Thursday,” said Masondo.

After police spotted the suspects’ vehicle near the bottle store, seven armed men were seen entering the premises on Thursday.

“As police were approaching, the suspects started shooting towards them and a shootout ensued,” said Masondo.

Four suspects were arrested and three firearms – two pistols and a rifle – were recovered.

After the arrests it was revealed that the red VW Polo driven by the suspects was stolen in Vereeniging last year.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela praised the police officers for acting swiftly.

“There is a high possibility that these suspects are involved in other serious and violent crimes. Their arrests will help in the reduction of crime in Sedibeng and the surroundings,” said Mawela.