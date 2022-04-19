eThekwini ANCYL member Mfundo Mokoena gunned down

Citizen Reporter

Tributes have been pouring following the murder of an ANC Youth League (ANCYL) member from eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal.

ANCYL member gunned down

Mfundo Mokoena, who was also a branch deputy secretary in ward 67, south of Durban, was shot and killed on Monday night outside his home in eThekwini.

Mokoena was a well-known supporter of eThekwini council speaker, Thabani Nyawose, who contested the former mayor Zandile Gumede for the position of eThekwini chairperson earlier this month.

Gumede beat Nyawose for the position after receiving 210 votes while Nyawose got181.

While the ANC has expressed shock and sadness at Mokoena’s murder, the party insisted that his death was not related to political infighting.

The ANC eThekwini region said in a statement: “We call on the reporters not to make a speculative and divisive reporting that seeks to drive a wedge within the movement and society.

“Irresponsible reporting will shift the attention from real enemies towards sensationalism and derail the investigation.”

Mokoena was also part of a task team deployed to rebuild structures of the ANCYL in KZN.

“We would like to send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and comrades from his branch and the movement in general for the loss of a dedicated and promising cadre.

“Cadre Mfundo loved and lived the ANC. The killers have robbed his family, movement and society of a bright mind.”

The ANC called for swift action from law enforcement agencies.

