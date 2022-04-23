Joburg businessman reunited with family after kidnapping ordeal

Faizel Patel

A Johannesburg businessman who was hijacked and kidnapped on Friday has been reunited with his family.

Solly Gani, believed to be in his 60’s, left his shop on Market Street on Friday when he was accosted by three armed suspects in a C-Class Mercedes Benz before he could join the highway.

According to a family member, the suspects approached Gani’s car and forced him into their vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Gani’s car was driven away by one of the suspects.

Victim is Solly Gani, Owner of AG Ismail in Market Street JHB. He was kidnapped en-route to Lenasia. https://t.co/RaHp6G0d4a— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 22, 2022

According to the relative, the suspects drove around with Gani before taking him to an informal settlement.

“He was taken to various ATMs from which cash was withdrawn. A ransom demand of R50 000 was requested, which was then reduced to R20 000. Finally, following the work of the hostage negotiation team at SAPS and the assistance of Vision Tactical and community security forums, a nominal amount was sent by e-wallet.”

“They drove him to Baragwanath Hospital and released him at the guard house at the entrance to the clinic,” the family member said.

The family has thanked everyone who supported them, urging those whose family members have been kidnapped, to call police and allow authorities to do their work.

Kidnappings have come under the spotlight in South Africa with authorities clamping on syndicates involved in kidnapping for ransom.

Most of the kidnapped victims were business owners, seemingly seen by criminals as a means to making a quick buck.

Earlier this week, police made a breakthrough in the case surrounding the spate of kidnappings in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

Officers on Tuesday identified a house in Ennerdale, linked to the now arrested kidnapping suspects from Lenasia.

A source close to the investigation told The Citizen that authorities believe kidnapped victims were held captive at that house.

So far, at least 15 suspects, including the mastermind Faizal Charloos and his wife Sadiya have been arrested in connection with the spate of kidnapping for ransom.

