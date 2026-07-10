Kidnapped victim rescued, hijacked vehicle recovered in Tonga

The victim was found unharmed inside this vehicle and was safely rescued.

Swift intelligence‑driven action by Mpumalanga’s Provincial Anti‑Hijacking Task Team has led to the dramatic rescue of a kidnapped man and the recovery of a suspected hijacked Ford Ranger in two separate operations

In the first operation, on the evening of Wednesday, 08 July 2026, at approximately 9:30pm, officers conducting tracking and tracing operations in the Ehlanzeni policing area received information regarding the alleged kidnapping of a 51-year-old man from Mzinti.

Abduction

The victim had reportedly been abducted while driving his white Toyota Fortuner with Mpumalanga registration plates.

Police spokesperson Captain Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said the information was immediately operationalised, and members launched a coordinated search in identified hotspot areas.

“Their efforts led to the recovery of the Toyota Fortuner at a sugarcane farm adjacent to the local sugar mill. The victim was found unharmed inside the vehicle and was safely rescued. He was subsequently taken to Tonga Police Station, where he was reunited with his family.”

Investigations

Nonyane-Mpe said no arrests have been made at this stage.

“Police investigations are continuing to identify, trace and apprehend those responsible for the kidnapping.”

Hijacked bakkie

In a separate incident, on Tuesday, 07 July 2026, at approximately 6pm, members of the Provincial Anti-Hijacking Task Team (Ehlanzeni) and Tonga VISPOL were conducting disruptive crime-prevention operations at the Nkomazi Toll Gate when they observed a white Ford Ranger without registration plates travelling at high speed.

Nonyane-Mpe said officers pursued the vehicle, which turned into a local Farm and continued at high speed before coming to a stop near a ditch.

“The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into nearby bushes, evading arrest. Preliminary enquiries revealed that the vehicle had not yet been circulated as stolen and tested negative on police systems at the time.

“The registered owner was contacted and indicated that he was still traumatised following the incident and was not yet in a position to open a criminal case. A hijacking case was subsequently registered on Wednesday, 08 July 2026, by Durban Central Saps,” Nonyane-Mpe said.

Operations commended

Nonyane-Mpe said the recovered white Ford Ranger, bearing KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) registration plates, was secured by police for further investigation and processing.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the dedication, vigilance and swift response displayed by all members involved in both operations.

“The successful rescue of the kidnapped victim and the recovery of the suspected hijacked vehicle demonstrate the effectiveness of intelligence-driven policing and the commitment of our members to protecting communities.

“We remain determined to ensure that those responsible for serious and violent crimes are identified, arrested and brought before the courts,” said Mkhwanazi.