Flying Squad raids Paarl Dagga farm

Kgomotso Phooko

Members of the Flying Squad raided a farm in the rural areas of Drakenstein and discovered large quantities of Dagga.

The raid in Paarl in the Western Cape comes after police lead operations to clean the province of drugs.

According to Police Spokesperson in the Western Cape, Andrè Traut the bust occurred on Friday.

“In our pursuit to eradicate the lucrative drug market in this province, members of the Flying Squad discovered a cannabis harvesting and manufacturing operation in the Drakenstein rural area of Paarl,” said Traut.

He said the discovery led to further searches on the farm premises, which then led to the arrest of 25 suspects aged between 18 to 55 years.

Police discovered dagga plants as well as large quantities of the prepared drug ready to be sold.

Photo: Saps

“Due to the substantial quantities, the estimated value of the drugs is yet to be determined,” Traut added.

Photo: Saps

The suspects are facing charges of dealing in drugs and more arrests are pending as investigations continue.

The suspects are3 expected to appear in court on Monday.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape police, Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile commended the units responsible for the operation and issued a stern warning to drug dealers saying their illegal trade will remain high on the policing priority list.

ALSO READ: Three bank teller’s accomplices convicted of theft and money laundering