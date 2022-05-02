Former EFF secretary-general’s daughter, Hillary Gardee, reported missing

Citizen Reporter

Police in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga on Monday were appealing for help in locating the daughter of former EFF secretary-general and attorney, Godrich Gardee, who was reported missing.

Hillary Gardee, who resides at Kamagugu outside Nelspruit, was last seen on Friday at a local Spar Supermarket in Nelspruit.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the 28 year old student was with a three year old girl when she disappeared.

Surprisingly, Mdhluli said the child was found but Gardee was nowhere to be found.

“She was reported missing by her family on Saturday, 30 April 2022. Gardee has never returned home since then.

“She was last seen wearing a black top and black trousers. She is approximately 1.6 metres tall and she has a piercing on her nose. She is also light in complexion,” he said in a statement.

Anyone with information that could assist police in tracing the student was urged to contact Detective Constable Sthembile Zitha on 0724740835 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

“Alternatively members of the public can send information via MySAPSApp. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

R100k reward

According to a TimesLIVE report, a R100,000 reward for information has been offered to find Gardee’s daughter.

Her uncle Moses Mbatha told the online news website the family’s primary focus was locating her.

“We don’t have anything more to say at this stage and need to keep communication open for incoming calls and information,” Mbatha was quoted as saying, referring to the tip-off line set up by the family.

Please help us; the daughter of our former SG Commissar @GardeeGodrich is missing. pic.twitter.com/V9McfjhUUx— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 2, 2022

