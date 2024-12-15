‘Malema has created a militant style of leadership in the EFF’

Breakfast said many people in the EFF fear Malema and are afraid to challenge him in public.

”Many people in the EFF fear Malema and are afraid to challenge him in public.’ Picture: X/Economic Freedom Fighters

Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, a political analyst from the Nelson Mandela University (NMU), says he is concerned about internal democracy in the EFF.

Julius Malema and his slate were elected unopposed at the party’s third National People’s Assembly (NPA) on Saturday.

Malema was elected to serve as the party’s president for the third term alongside Godrich Gardee, who replaced Floyd Shivambu as the party’s deputy president.

Malema also included Marshall Dlamini, who returns as the party’s secretary-general, and Omphile Maotwe, who returns as the treasurer-general.

The new additions to the top six are Leigh-Ann Mathys, the new deputy secretary-general, and Noluntu Nolutshungu, the party’s national chairperson.

Breakfast highlights freedom of thought issues within EFF

Breakfast said it was clear that there are problems with freedom of thought and expression in the EFF.

“As much as these people were elected, I do not think there is full-blown democracy in the EFF. A group was purged when they said Julius Malema cannot impose his slate on them.”

Breakfast said he was also surprised by Esther Molepo from Mpumalanga, who nominated herself for the party’s deputy president position. He said her nomination raised several questions.

“That could have been someone sent by the Malema group to confuse delegates that even other people have a voice.”

“Who would be so bold to step up and say I am opposed to the Malema faction?” he asked.

Breakfast said there is a troubling culture of Malema worship in the EFF, which is problematic for the party.

“Malema’s weaknesses threaten the party,” he said.

‘EFF’s decline linked to Malema’s fear-inducing leadership style’

Breakfast said many people in the EFF fear Malema and are afraid to challenge him in public.

“The factors that include the electoral decline of the EFF have to do with the personality of Malema.”

He said Malema had created a militant style of leadership in the EFF.

He said some examples of this are how the party refers to its leaders as fighters and uses words such as battalion to refer to their structures.

“Malema’s military posture is informed by something he never experienced.”

He is expected to give his closing speech at the NPA on Sunday morning.

Malema is expected to address issues such as party. He will also give the marching orders for preparations for the upcoming local government elections in 2026.

His party has declared the MK party as its number one enemy since the party has been allegedly poaching some members of the EFF. He is also expected to touch on that issue.

ALSO READ: Godrich Gardee replaces Floyd Shivambu as Malema returns for third term as EFF president