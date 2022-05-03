Double ANC murder: Councillors gunned down in Eastern Cape, manhunt underway

Citizen Reporter

Two African National Congress (ANC) councillors were killed at Kariega in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday, mere days before the Eastern Cape elective conference.

Ward 43 councillor Andile Andries, 45, and his acting branch secretary, Lubabalo Keso, 41 was gunned down in Kiva Street, KwaNobuhle.

Days before the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference, another ANC councillor was gunned down, along with his acting branch secretary, in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.

Kariega police officials are conducting a manhunt for the murderers and the ruling party’s EC branch said it’s working with law enforcement to ensure justice is served.

The motive for the shootings – as well as the number of suspects the councillors – has yet to be confirmed.

It is, however, alleged that the suspects opened fire on the councillors from a passing minibus taxi.

ANC regional secretary in Mandela Bay, Luyolo Nqakula, said the party is “shocked and traumatised”. Nqakula added: “The reasons behind this heinous crime are unknown at this stage, but we are calling on law enforcement agencies to dispense of all investigations with a matter of urgency so arrests can be made.”

Nqakula extended condolences to the two families of the deceased.

Anyone with information pertaining to the murders may contact Crime Stop on 0860010111, or report to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the shooting took place at mid-day on Sunday.

“According to the report, the 45-year-old Councillor was coming out of his house together with the 41-year-old male secretary at the time of the incident”.