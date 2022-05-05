15-year-old boy arrested for stabbing his classmate

Kgomotso Phooko

A 15-year-old-boy pupil has been arrested for stabbing a classmate after a fight between the two at school.

The incident between the pupils occurred on Wednesday after school in Free State.

According to a South African Police Service (SAPS) statement, around 14:20 Zastron police received calls of a stabbing incident.

“On arrival members discovered that the suspect was chased and arrested by community members who witnessed the unfortunate incident,” read the statement.

In an attempt to save the victim’s life, the teacher had already taken him to the hospital.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to the stab wound he suffered in the chest.

It is alleged that the suspect and the victim were at school when an argument was evoked between them which eventually turned physical.

“The suspect was called to the principal’s office and instructed to go and call his parents. Instead, he came back to school carrying a knife and waited till after school,” read the statement.

The fight broke out again where the suspect allegedly produced the knife and stabbed the victim once in the chest before fleeing the scene.

A teacher who was nearby, took the victim in his vehicle with the knife still intact on his chest to the hospital and was met by emergency services on the way.

The medical team then declared the 15-year-old victim dead before he could reach the hospital.

The suspect was arrested and charged with the murder and is expected to appear in court soon.

