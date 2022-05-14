Marizka Coetzer
14 May 2022
Crime

Pistorius was ‘unstable long before the murder’

Director at Champion Sport Psychology Lloyd Bemelman said the former Paralympian has an incredibly short fuse.

Oscar Pistorius during his murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on 8 July 2014. Photo: Gallo Images/The Times /Alon Skuy
There are still wide divisions, speculation, and questions about whether model Reeva Steenkamp’s killer Oscar Pistorius should be released on parole as the date approaches. Over months, reports suggested convicted killer Oscar Pistorius was approaching his parole date in March 2023 after the Supreme Court of Appeal failed to account for time served when his charge was upgraded from culpable homicide to murder and his sentence adjusted to 13 years. Director at Champion Sport Psychology Lloyd Bemelman said the former Paralympian athlete was unstable long before the murder. “I knew him because we trained at the same place and time...

