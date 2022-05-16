Three men shot and killed in Mitchells Plain

Citizen Reporter

Three men have been shot and killed in Westridge, Mitchells Plain, in what is believed to be a gang-related incident.

According to Cape Town police, on Sunday evening a gunman arrived at an address in Jersey Street, Westridge, at 9:30pm and asked for the owner by name.

The armed man then proceeded to shoot the owner and two other men inside the home. All three men died on the scene.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said Mitchells Plain detectives opened a murder docket for investigation.

“The suspect fled and is yet to be arrested. Investigations into the shooting incident, which is believed to be gang-related, continue,” she said in a statement on Monday.

The shooting incident in Mitchells Plain added to the spate of gang-related violence and shootings in parts of Cape Town.

Last weekend, six people were gunned down in another mass shooting in Khayelitsha.

Police reported the incident occurred at the corner of Maphongwana and Idada Street in Site C where the bodies of the victims were discovered.

The killings were thought to be linked to extortion networks in the informal settlement and surrounding areas.

It was the third mass shooting in Khayelitsha since 14 March when five people were shot dead in New Monwabisi Park in Endlovini.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

Mass shooting cases

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Western Cape said more than 400 mass shooting cases in the province had occurred between June 2019 and December 2021.

This was revealed by Saps in a reply to a question from Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen, EWN reported.

Of the 442 mass shootings registered by police between June 2019 and December last year, 563 people were killed and over 1,000 were wounded.

A mass shooting is defined by police as an incident in which three or more people are shot.

LEAP Reaction Unit

Last Friday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Allen launched the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan’s (LEAP) Reaction Unit in Steenberg.

The reaction unit, which focuses on reducing violent crimes and murders, was redeployed to Steenberg and Ottery following an increase in gang-related violence and shootings in Lavender Hill and Grassy Park, respectively.

Winde explained how the reaction unit would work.

“The reaction unit is acting as a force multiplier, assisting the Saps Command Centre in responding to flare-ups and shootings in areas that are not designated LEAP hotspots and which do not have a fixed LEAP deployment.

“Instead, they are deployed temporarily to restore and stabilise the communities they are placed in.”

