Crime stats: Murder and rape rates on the increase in SA  

Thapelo Lekabe

There has been an increase in South Africa’s murder and rape cases between January and March this year, according to the latest crime statistics.

Quarterly crime statistics

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the management of the South African Police Service (Saps) on Friday morning presented the quarterly crime statistics to parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police.

The statistics cover crimes that occurred between January and March 2022.

According to the stats, murder shot up by 22,2% to 6,083 compared to the same period last year. Between January and March 2021, there were 4, 976 murder cases recorded in the country.

Rape cases increased by 13,7% to 10, 818 compared to last year’s figure of 9, 518.

Cash-in-transit heists went up by 26,2% to 53 cases compared to 42 in the same period last year.

Carjackings also increased in the period under review by 19,7% to 5,402. During the same period last year, police recorded 4,513 carjacking cases.

Illegal possession of firearms, ammunition

In terms of crimes detected as a result of police action, Major-General Norman Sekhukhune said illegal possession of firearms and ammunition cases shot up by 11,2% to 3, 542.

During the same period last year, the figure was 3,184, meaning there was a difference of 358.

“We have recorded increases in terms of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, the police have recovered more illegal firearms and ammunition in their patrols,” Sekhukhune said.

He said drug-related crimes increased by 17,7% to 42, 309 compared to last year’s 35, 932 cases.

Top 30 police stations

The top 30 police stations that reported the most crimes in South Africa were Gauteng at 12, while the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal each recorded seven stations.

“The Free State, North West, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each contributed one station to the 17 community reported crime stations,” Sekhukhune said.

On the positive side, robberies at residential premises decreased by 0,4% to 5, 267. Between January and March last year there were 5, 288 robbery cases at residential premises.

Robberies at non-residential premises also decreased by 3,5% to 4,700. During the same period last year, the figure was 4,872.

