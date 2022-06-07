Limpopo man killed after he murdered his five-year-old cousin

Citizen Reporter

A 27-year-old man was killed in an incident of vigilantism, after he allegedly murdered his five-year-old cousin in Nyakelang outside Phalaborwa on Monday.

Nyakelang police have opened cases of murder but there have been no arrests related to either incident as yet.

Murder of the five-year-old

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the victim’s mother came back from work and when she didn’t find her two minor children at home, she assumed they were playing at the neighbour’s house.

However, she grew wary when she only found the eldest child and started searching for the five-year-old boy with assistance of the community members.

“It was only after some time that the distraught mother decided to check inside her nephew’s room who is staying few houses away, and made the shocking discovery of the lifeless body of the child next to the basin,” Mojapelo wrote in a statement.

Police were immediately notified and upon arrival, the body was found with multiple stab wounds, Motlafela added.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe described the killing of Kgohlelelo Selowa as horrendous.

A knife and sharp object believed to be the weapons used during the murder were found next to Selowa’s dead body.

The suspect had already fled the scene.

Vigilantism

“Police were then later at about 22:00 informed that the alleged suspect was traced and attacked by community members,” Brigadier said.

They found the suspect, Kagiso Moyane, severely assaulted and tied up with a rope.

“He was rescued and taken to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries in the early hours of Tuesday,” she concluded.

