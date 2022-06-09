Pretoria businessman rescued from kidnapping ring

Faizel Patel

Police have rescued a businessman after he was snatched at his workplace in Pretoria.

Spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said the man was traced to Crystal Park in Ekurhuleni.

His family had been contacted with a ransom demand.

Netshiunda said a team, which has been established to investigate kidnapping cases, arrested seven alleged kidnappers involved in this case.

The investigating team on Tuesday arrested one suspect the N12 towards Potchefstroom. The suspect was found in possession of bank cards and a driver’s licence which belonged to another victim who was reported kidnapped in Gugulethu, Western Cape, in 2021.

“Further investigations led the police to Crystal Park in Ekurhuleni where the victim was rescued and three suspects who were found safeguarding the victim were subsequently arrested. One firearm and a toy gun were found in the premises,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said follow-up investigations pointed the police to Thembisa where three more suspects were arrested.

“Two suspects were arrested at the Tswelopele Section whereas another one was nabbed at Zone 8, Winnie Mandela Section. The suspects allegedly contacted the victim’s family and demanded a ransom.”

Netshiunda said the seven suspects will appear before the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on Friday to face charges of kidnapping and extortion.

Sharp rise in kidnappings

Kidnappings for ransom have increased dramatically in the country with 3,306 kidnappings reported between January and March this year.

This is an increase of 109.2%, or 1,580 cases, compared to the same time last year, according to the quarterly crime statistics reported by Police Minister Bheki Cele to Parliament last week.

