Missing Cape Town woman found safe by neighbourhood watch

Western Cape MEC Reagen Allen on Saturday heaped praise on Cape Town’s Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch (KNW) after they found Shireen Essop safe near an informal settlement on Saturday.

Essop went missing on May 23 from Phillipi. Her vehicle was found abandoned minutes after she disappeared.

The kidnapping of the mother sent fears across he community as kidnapping incidents were rife across the country.

JUST IN: Shireen Essop has been freed and is reunited with her family. https://t.co/2JQTzgiT4M — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 11, 2022

Allen thanked the KNW.

“It’s pleasing to note reports that Ms Essop has been returned home safely and unharmed. SAPS is currently investigating circumstances around her disappearance.

“Having a neighbourhood watch actively involved in this manner is what is meant by all society approach,” said Allen in a Facebook post.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Essop’s family said they were thankful she was home safe.

“It gives me great pleasure in informing you that Shireen has finally been re-united with her family. Words alone cannot express our appreciation for being in your thoughts and your hearts during the dark hours.”

The family is not taking media interviews and have asked for some privacy.

Member of the Manenberg community policing forum Vanessa Adriaanse told eNCA that her kidnapping caused panic, especially in Parkwood where a mob killed an e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala, accusing him to be the kidnapper. It turned out that Mafalala was wrongly accused.

“The community came out in numbers in support of the Essop case, we know it has been difficult for the family, it’s not fair for te commmunity.

“It’s not fair in calling up the community for support and when they in turn ask for answers we do not want to talk. It is not normal to leave this case unsolved for the community,” she said.

A police investigation into the abduction continued.

