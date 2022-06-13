Cops offer R200 000 reward for information on Namhla Mtwa’s murderer

Kgomotso Phooko

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Eastern Cape are offering a cash reward of R200 000 for information that can lead to the arrest of the murderer of Namhla Mtwa, who was allegedly killed by her partner.

The 35-year-old Mtwa was shot outside her home in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on 21 April in a suspected gender-based violence (GBV) attack.

The police say they are currently investigating the case in order to trace and arrest the culprit.

“The cash reward is therefore offered as part of the ongoing investigation process and to any individual who can provide information that will lead to the arrest, successful prosecution and subsequent conviction of the suspect responsible for the murder of the late Namhla Mtwa,” read police statement.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Brigadier Venetia Masingi on 082 040 6751 or call the Crime stop number 08600 10111. All information will be treated with strictest confidentiality.

Cele’s visit to Namhla‘s family

Police Minister Bheki Cele, alongside National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola visited the family of Namhla Mtwa on 26 May 2022.

Cele said Mtwa was failed by many, as a case was never reported on her behalf for the abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of her long term partner.

Her sister Sanga Nozintathu Mtwa took to social media to share pictures of Namhla covered in bruises, alleging that she was in an abusive relationship with her partner of 17 years.

“We have checked that there is no record of her being reported, or her reporting [this matter]. She might not have been in a space of reporting, but somebody somewhere [knew] what was happening,” said Cele.

At the time, Cele also said he was confident the police would make an arrest soon.

“Unfortunately, I cannot give an exact date, but we are definitely on solid ground. It should not take too long for the police to act on the solidity of the ground I have given,” he said.

Namhla’s brother Siyabonga criticized the police for their false promises and the delays of them arresting the perpatrator.

