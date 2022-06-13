Hawks on the hunt for home affairs official linked to passport fraud

Faizel Patel

Priority crime fighting unit the Hawks are searching for an official from the Department of Home Affairs for his involvement in fraud and corruption.

It is understood that 28-year-old Kagiso Ronny Maboa contravened the Immigration Act.

Hawks’ spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Maboa is sought following an investigation which started in April 2022.

“He allegedly colluded with a Pakistani mastermind to facilitate that foreign nationals obtain South African passports fraudulently. This was made possible by using South African citizens’ identity details when processing the applications. A warrant for his arrest has been issued, hence he is sought.”

Sekgotodi has urged anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Maboa to contact the police.

Last month, a senior Home Affairs official was dismissed after it emerged that he recommended the permanent stay of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his family in South Africa.

The department said former Chief Director Ronney Marhule was found guilty of gross dishonesty, gross negligence and non-compliance with the Immigration Act when he recommended issuing the permits to Bushiri’s family, “which they did not deserve”.

The department said Marhule had also been charged regarding permanent residence permits issued to two other people, Mohamed Afzal Motiwala and Fatima Ebrahim.

Marhule’s dismissal comes after a year-long investigation.

Meanwhile, a Lithuanian actress has been deported after she also tried to abuse South Africa’s immigration laws.

Leva Andrejevaite, who was born in Russia, arrived at the Cape Town International Airport in a private jet without a visa on 28 April.

Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said Andrejevaite sought to abuse South Africa’s refugee management regime when she fabricated a story of wanting to apply for asylum because of the “war in Ukraine.

“At no stage during her stay in the country did Ms Andrejevaite attempt to apply for asylum. As such, she became an illegal foreigner, as defined in the Immigration Act, because the five-day period lapsed. “Instead, images of her attending a party in Cape Town hosted by Mr Rob Hersov surfaced on numerous publications and social media platforms.”

Andrejevaite is now prohibited from visiting South Africa for a period of five years.

