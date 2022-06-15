Female shot dead in her car by unknown suspect

Lethabo Malatsi

A woman in her mid-thirties was shot dead by an unknown suspect in Olifantsfontein on Johannesburg’s East Rand on Wednesday morning.

It is alleged that the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle while she was parked beside the road, and opened fire.

According to South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello, police received a complaint of a shooting at Olifantsfontein and Allan road in the morning.

On arrival at the scene, a blue Hyundai i20 was found on the side of the road, against a palisade fence, Sello continued.

The 38-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds on her upper body, and was certified dead on the scene by the paramedics.

Police are investigating the death of the female driver, while the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

Sello urges anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the nearest police station.

Man shot dead at Rosebank Mall

This comes after a man was shot dead at a restaurant in Rosebank in what appeared to be a hit.

Two men allegedly entered the Tashas restaurant at Rosebank Mall and fired multiple shots at a businessman before fleeing on foot through the Rosebank Firs.

The 42-year-old man was shot twice while seated at a table.

Upon the arrival of paramedics, it was established that a single male had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim showed no sign of life and was declared dead by paramedics.

Mass shooting

In an unrelated shooting, four men were shot and killed in Khayelitsha, in yet another mass shooting incident in the Cape Town township.

Reports from the scene indicated that unknown gunmen entered the Madiba supermarket in Site B and fired several shots.

Three men died on the scene while the fourth one succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

