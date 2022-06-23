Manhunt launched for suspects after couple’s bodies found in bushes

Citizen Reporter

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Lomanyaneng, North West, have launched a manhunt for unknown murder suspects after the bodies of a couple were found lying about 100 metres apart from each other in a bush in the area.

The body of a 48-year-old man was first discovered on Sunday just outside Dithakong East village outside Mahikeng. Two days later, just 100 metres from where the first body was found, a community member discovered the body of a woman aged 42 and alerted the police.

Investigations revealed that the woman’s body was missing some of her body parts.

According to the police, the couple were reported missing on Sunday, shortly before the discovery of the man’s body.

They were last seen alive on 16 June 2022 at the male’s home in the Mapetla Section, Setlopo Village.

Lomanyaneng police are requesting anyone with information that can assist the investigation to contact Detective Warrant Officer Oduetse Letebele on 082 569 1758.

Crime Stop number: 08600 10111. Alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can be shared via MySAPS App.

