Police nab suspect for shooting of University of Limpopo professor, two more murders

Kgomotso Phooko

Police in Limpopo have arrested a suspect for the murder of a professor at the University of Limpopo, Saber Tayob Mohammed, was gunned down on 13 March 2022 while jogging just outside his home.

Mohammed was jogging near the affluent Sterpark suburb when a Sedan stopped next to him and an armed man shot him several times at point blank. range.

A case of murder was opened and the docket was handed to the Provincial Organized Crimes Unit.

The 33-year-old suspect linked and charged with the murder of Mohammed on Thursday, had already been in police custody for the murder of two other people and a robbery at BMW dealership in Polokwane.

The arrest

The suspect was arrested shortly after he killed a customer during a business robbery at the BMW dealership, when the car he stole ran out of fuel next to the old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Police chased after him and found him inside the stolen car, in possession of keys belonging to another car and two firearms.

Investigations led them to an overnight accommodation in Polokwane where they found said car parked which matched the Sedan in which the suspects who shot the professor fled.

Further investigations positively linked him to the murder of the professor.

Linked to another murder

“The initial probe that was conducted at the scene revealed that the same suspect had allegedly killed someone who was reportedly building for him,” read the statement.

It is reported that on 1 April 2022, the 33-year-old suspect went to the deceased home at Mabocha village outside Burgersfort and called him to come out of the house where he shot him.

It was revealed that the suspect had allegedly not paid the victim for the building work.

Just four days after shooting his builder, the suspect went to the BMW dealership, and upon entering, he took out two guns and ordered everyone to lie on the floor.

“He in the process demanded the car keys from the Manager. Before fleeing in a new BMW, he allegedly shot and killed a 57-year-old man who had reportedly brought his car for service,” read the statement.

He will appear in court soon for the murder of Mohammed, while he is also due in the Polokwane magistrate court on 1 July 2022 for the murder of the 57-year-old man he shot at the dealership.

NOW READ: Manhunt launched for suspects after couple’s bodies found in bushes