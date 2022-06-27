Eldorado Park, Westury shooting suspects nabbed

Faizel Patel

Gauteng police have arrested two suspects wanted for attempted murder and hijacking among other crimes, committed in Westbury and Eldorado Park in separate incidents.

Police say the first suspect has been on the run for more than a year after he allegedly shot and injured a man in Eldorado Park in June 2020.

Spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the criminal was handcuffed during a sting operation.

“Through police crime intelligence, information was received that the suspect was to attend a funeral in Eldorado Park. Police were deployed tactically and accosted the suspect as he was leaving the cemetery. The suspect was wanted for three other cases that include car hijacking and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.”

Masondo said the second suspect is linked to a shooting incident that took place in Westbury on 20 June 2022.

He said the members from the Anti-Gang Unit have been searching for the suspect until his hiding place was identified in Florida, where he was arrested on Saturday.

“It is alleged that the suspect, together with his two accomplices, shot a witness in another case of attempted murder. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition. Police are searching for suspects that are still at large.”

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, commended the members of the Anti-Gang Unit and Crime Intelligence for their persistence in hunting down the suspects that are believed to be responsible for shootings in Westbury and Eldorado Park.

The suspects are expected to appear before Court on Monday, 27 June.

Meanwhile, three suspects have been arrested by Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Undercover officers in the Johannesburg CBD for armed robbery.

Officers seized an unlicensed firearm and five cellphones as the victim positively identified the perpetrators.

The suspects were detained at Johannesburg Central Police Station and are expected to appear in court soon.

