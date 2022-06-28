Eight suspects arrested for ‘stealing’ Eskom cables worth R2.5 million

Citizen Reporter

Cape Town police have arrested eight suspects for allegedly stealing Eskom’s aluminium overhead cables worth R2.5 million.

According to police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala, on 29 May 2022 a case of hijacking was registered at Moorreesburg police station after a truck transporting Eskom aluminium overhead cables was hijacked in Piketberg.

Following an intense investigation and surveillance, the eight suspects were identified in Cape Town, which led to the identification of the place where the suspects stored the cables in Trafford Street, Blackheath.

Gwala said on Monday that police searched the premises and six rolls of aluminium cables were seized.

“Eight suspects aged between 29 and 49 were arrested for the possession of stolen goods, contravention of the Second Hand Goods Act and Contravening Infrastructure Criminal Amendment Act,” Gwala said in a statement.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

