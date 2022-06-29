Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah rescued after 111 day kidnapping ordeal

Faizel Patel

Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah has been has been rescued after 111 days of being held for ransom by his kidnappers.

The 69-year-old was rescued during an intelligence driven operation just after midnight on Tuesday.

Rajah was snatched in Marchoutside his office, Good Hope Construction in Parow, and bundled into a Audi Q7 by men armed with AK-47s.

He is the founding CEO of the company, which has close ties to the community through its sponsorship of a cricket club in Cravenby, as well as his son’s love of motorsport.

This is the house in Khayaletsha, Cape Town, where Ismail Rajah (69) was rescued by police & private security. He was kidnapped in Parow in March from his business. Rajah was handcuffed and blindfolded through this captivity. Four suspects have been arrested. No ransom was paid. pic.twitter.com/BIXFdLyzWK— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 29, 2022

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects.

“Following his kidnapping, a ransom demand was made to his family. It is reported that the family were already en route to Dubai to expedite the ransom payment when the Saps National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team was roped in to investigate.”

“The team immediately mobilised the Special Task Force (STF), Organized Crime Investigators, Crime Scene Experts, and collaborated with private security. Just after midnight on Wednesday, the team pounced on an identified address and rescued the victim,” Mathe said.

Mathe said four men, two Mozambican nationals and two South Africans between the ages of 30 and 38-years-old were apprehended.

“Police have confiscated cellphones and various equipment on suspicion of having been utilized by the suspects during the commission of the crime. The SAPS is urging members of the public to immediately report kidnappings so as to enable police to investigate, effect arrests and rescue victims. “

All four are expected to appear before the Parow Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 30 June 2022.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping of a 57-year-old woman in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

Anesha Nathoo was kidnapped on Tuesday morning around 6.15am while entering Pepe’s Bakery in Lenasia South by suspects driving a silver Mercedes Benz.

