Bheki Cele’s monumental meltdown: Twitter reacts

Cheryl Kahla

Did Police Minister Bheki Cele get what was coming to him?

While die-hard ANC supporters argue that Action Society director Ian Cameron should have addressed Cele ‘with the respect’ automatically bequeathed to government ministers, a video of Cameron’s comments preceding Cele’s monumental meltdown has surfaced.

So this is what raised Bheki Cele’s high blood pressure ???????????? pic.twitter.com/HC0jcG87mC— Ankole Farmer (@ShadowRau) July 6, 2022

Cameron called out Cele for ‘politicising crime’ saying that victims want justice and ordinary South Africans who are affected by high crime rates don’t care about his comments on the constitution and devolution.

Cameron was referring to Cele‘s response to calls from Western Cape leaders for the South African Police Service to be managed at the provincial level.

His comments clearly rubbed Cele up the wrong way, who’s been under constant fire since last year’s July riots and most recently the Enyobeni tragedy, in which 21 children were killed in a tavern in the Eastern Cape.

Cameron was then forcefully removed from the venue by the police.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on 702 Radio on Wednesday, Cameron said Cele needed to “grow up”.

So far, support seems to be tilted in favour of Cameron who threw down the gauntlet to Cele and challenged him to walk the country’s high-risk crime areas in plain clothes, as an ordinary citizen, before politicising crime.

Bheki Cele's response to this illustrated the issues with our ministers. There's no way that man thought that the best way to respond to this was to talk about Robben Island????— Ta B (@KhozaBrendon) July 6, 2022

I have to agree with this man here, Cele is removed from reality pic.twitter.com/saGynMuZ4Q— Zeus_883 (@zeus_883) July 6, 2022

Bheki Cele's response to this was to yell "Shut up!" and later accuse him of talking "rubbish" and trying to politicize crime. The failed ANC is allergic to reality. https://t.co/AdL0KtKPO9— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) July 6, 2022

You can hate Bheki Cele all you want but if you think we should be delegating policing authority to private entities, white ones for that matter, then you need to introspect deeply about what advises your politics.— Piano Man (@KMalatji) July 6, 2022

Bheki Cele's reaction is typical from all politicians.



They will tell you that they bled for this country and are now our Lords and we must shut up, sit down and accept the scraps they give us. pic.twitter.com/lfhdfUHlOV— Jason The Truth Talker Khumalo (@JasonKhumalo2) July 6, 2022

This is who #BhekiCele told to “shut up”, and who he had his police goons kick out of a public meeting in the #CapeFlats.@IanCameron23 is speaking truth to power and questioning why that #AssHat of a Minister is all talk but no action.



Bayafa abantu????



pic.twitter.com/l97GoFHfye— Sihle Ngobese (@BigDaddyLiberty) July 5, 2022

Cele attends Enyobeni mass funeral

Meanwhile, Cele will be attending the mass funeral for the 21 children who lost their lives at the Enyobeni Tavern back in June.

Speaking to reporters at the Scenery Park Sports Field in East London on Wednesday, the police minister said he was there to mourn the tragic loss and would not be discussing the investigation into the deaths.

Cele, however, confirmed that he received the report, but added: “It will be dealt with when other reports have been finalised. The less said the better.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘You consider me a garden boy!’ – Bheki Cele berates crime activist

‘Tit for tat political spat’

Back in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa received growing calls from the public to fire SA’s police minister.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomed Ramaphosa’s decision to terminate former National Police Commission Khehla Sitole’s employment but said he “must follow suit if the president is serious about starting the hard work of rebuilding trust and credibility” in the South African Police Service (Saps).

NOW READ: Calls mount for Ramaphosa to fire Bheki Cele following Sitole’s axing

Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney and Thapelo Lekabe.